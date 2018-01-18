Russia 2018 World Cup: My target is to qualify from our group – Rohr

By Jacob Ajom

Against the backdrop of very high expectations among Nigerians, including the Nigeria Football Federation hierarchy on Nigeria’s prospects at the Russia 2018, Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has a very modest ambition.

The German tactician has refused to be carried away by the roller-coaster fashion his team qualified for the Mundial, when he set his World Cup target in Lagos yesterday.

Asked what his target was, given the excellent performance by the Eagles during the qualifiers, Rohr retorted, “my target is to qualify from our group. That is my first target.”

Rohr who was answering questions from journalists, soon after his contract extension ceremony at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, said, “I pray we can beat Croatia, one of the most technically sound teams in Europe, Iceland play like us, we hope to beat them as well and Argentina who we beat last time in a friendly may not come cheap because they have known us and may want to revenge that defeat. It is not going to be easy.”

Although he believes in his team, Rohr said Nigerians should talk less and work hard

He disclosed that the criteria for invitation and selection of players for the World Cup is simple. “We will look at a player’s current form and how active he has been at his club and his level of fitness.”

On that he gave kudos to Ahmed Musa’s resolve to return to Locomotive Moscow where he will be playing regularly and expressed joy over Iheanacho’s work rate during Leicester City’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood in the FA Cup match in which the former Manchester City striker scored.

Players have to be fit and active in their clubs and I am happy with what they are doing right now.