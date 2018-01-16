Pwc supports Health Emergency Initiative, four others

By Gabriel Olawale

Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), a leading professional services firm in Nigeria has supported five charity organisations with N5 million to provide succour to indigent and vulnerable people in the society.

Charity organisations that benefited include: Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), Optimal Children’s Home Orphanage, Destiny Trust Children’s Foundation, Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria and Cerebral Palsy Centre.

Mr Uyi Akpata, PwC Regional Senior Partner, West Market Area, who presented the cheques to the organisations urged them to use the funds judiciously.

“Our support is in recognition of what you have been doing and we know that in the future the benefit will come, not from financial rewards but from the positive impact in the society.

PwC organised the five kilometre walk for the five charity organisations and now we are supporting them with N5 million as we themed the programme “5km Walk & Carnival for 5 charities,” he said.

According to him, PwC’s support to the charities is in line with its purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems.

Dr Ndi Onuekwusi the Chairman, Board of Trustees of HEI, one of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to PwC for responding to the painful cries of the poor and needy in the society through the gesture.

Onuekwusi said that the money would go a long way in stabilising the road accident victims brought by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to selected public hospitals.

“HEI’s “None Should Die” campaign is a unique program that benefits both the rich and poor, as it ensures any accident victim is resuscitated and stabilised immediately they arrived the hospitals on the assurance that HEI would foot the bill to the maximum sum of N20,000.