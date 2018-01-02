Puel to ask Mahrez to clarify future

Leicester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez is to be asked by club manager Claude Puel where he believes his future lies.

The 26-year-old’s performance in the 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town on Monday, in which he opened the scoring and set up Islam Slimani for the second, had Puel purring.

However, the French manager is aware Mahrez — whose contract runs until 2020 — had sought a move in the close season and the 2016 champions declined an offer of over £27 million ($36.6 million) from Serie A side Roma.

Arsenal are among those reported to be interested in a player who was pivotal for the Foxes in their title run and was named African Footballer of the Year for 2016, but whose form dipped last term.

However, he has shown a return to top form this campaign with seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League. That is in stark contrast to his respective totals of six and three for the whole of 2016-17.

“It was a fantastic game for Riyad,” said Puel of Mahrez’s performance agianst Huddersfield.

“I like this player and I’d like to keep our best players.

“We will ask him the question,” added Puel regarding his future plans.