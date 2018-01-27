Pray for peace, APC urges Osun citizens

The chairman of All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun, Prince Gboyega Famodun has urged the people of the state to fast and pray tomorrow, so that God will prevent any incident that will disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state as they elect their councillors in local governments (LGs) and LCDAs in the state.

The appeal is coming less than 24 hours before the scheduled council polls, which comes up today. The APC is asking everybody to join hands in prayer that those who may wish to cause trouble should have a change of heart and allow peace to reign because it is in the interest of everybody that there should be no violence.