Police arraign man for stabbing another

A 28-year-old man, Patrick John, was, yesterday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing another man with broken bottle.

John, whose address was not given, is facing a charge.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence on December 27, at about 8:50p.m., at Omisanjana area in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the accused wounded one Wale Ayodele, by stabbing him with a bottle on the neck.

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened section 388 (1) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the file and assemble her witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and his counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant his client bail.

The magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till January 22 for hearing.