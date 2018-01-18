At plenary: Drama as PDP, APC senators drag colleague over defection move

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—IT was a rowdy session yesterday, as attempts by Senator Sunny Ogbuoji (PDP, Ebonyi South) to dump his party for All Progressives Congress, APC, was thwarted.

Senator Ogbuoji had come under Order 43 of the rules of the Senate to announce his official defection from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC.

Members of both political parties didn’t wait for Ogbuoji to finish before throwing the floor into rowdiness, with the APC Senators dragging him to their wing, while PDP lawmakers scampered to “rescue” him to their wing.

With decorum restored, Senator Ogbuoji, in a sudden twist, announced that he was withdrawing his earlier announcement, as there was the need for him to carry out a high-level consultation with his party members.

According to him, “I came under Order 43 with the intention that I needed to make some declarations this (yesterday) morning. But my party, PDP, felt I had not consulted with them enough.

“So because of the love they had shown to me in the past, I am stepping down my decision to decamp.”

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary, did not object to the withdrawal.

He said in line with the rules of the Senate, as lawmakers they could not debate on it.

“Senator Sunny, I am going to keep the whole day for you, in case you wish to come under Order 43 again and perfect your defection,” Saraki added.