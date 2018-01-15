‘PDP’s call on INEC to disqualify Ambode in 2019 poll laughable’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—A group, “Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko” Vanguard, made up of social activists, Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, artisans and political groups have described recent call by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos State on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ban Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode from contesting the 2019 governorship election as “ridiculous and laughable.”

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Bamigbade Seyi, made the remark in a reaction to the statement credited to PDP when they went to meet with the People Welfare Foundation, group led by Alhaja Hon. Latifat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the mother of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos.

According to Bamigade, “Calling for the arrest of members of the Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard, State, is a sluggish act, we have not breached any electoral act by simply expressing our views about the governor’s performance.”