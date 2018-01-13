PDP group debunks rumour of conceding reps to Ethiope West

By Lucky Oji

A group under the auspices of Ethiope PDP Realistic Movement, EPRM, has debunked a rumour making the round that the Ethiope Federal House of Representatives position has been conceded to Ethiope West in the next election.

In a statement by the group’s President, Comrade Martins Onodjaefia and Secretary, Mr. Omena Efeotor, Ethiope East and West have been sister local government areas that have enjoyed robust relationship, pleading that such relationship should not be destroyed by rumour-mongers.

The statement reads in part: “As we continue to ensure we sustain this robust relationship, …our attention has been drawn to a rumour making the round that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ethiope East have conceded the Federal House of Representative position to Ethiope West for reasons we don’t know.

“We have always abided by the rules and tradition of rotation in our great party, PDP, so it is pertinent to mention here that Ethiope East be given its fair share to complete its second tenure for the purpose of unity we both had cherished.

“While we seek understanding of Ethiope West, we want to reaffirm our position that there was no time the leaders and elders of Ethiope East represented by any individual, persons or group conceded to Ethiope West to produce the next House of Representatives member.”