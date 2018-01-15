Panic in Ebonyi as lassa fever kills 2 resident doctors

By Gabriel Olawale & Oluwaseyi Adeshina

Two resident doctors serving at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, FETHA, Ebonyi State have died of lassa fever.

The development which has thrown other health workers in the hospital into panic had two house officers, who joined in treating the contact patient, as well as nurses are on watch list.

The deceased include Abel Sunday Udo, who was a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolayngology, FETHA, and Dr Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine,‎ of the same hospital both died on Sunday, 14th of January.

According to the Secretary, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Ebonyi chapter, Ariom Anthony Ifeanyi, who confirmed the development said that it was a sad day for NMA Ebonyi state to announce the demised of two members same day due to Lassa fever.

“Dr Ali Felix has just been laid to rest when we were struck by another bad news. Dr Udo Abel, of ENT department, FETHA has just died following symptoms suspected to be Lassa fever too.”

“As we pray for happy repose of these our fallen heroes, let’s pray for the recovery of other critical members and the safety of the entire NMA Ebonyi members.”

In a statement signed by the Secretary of National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Dr. O.V Nnadi, Udo was said to have died about 4hrs after a tonsillectomy on a lassa fever patient.

“The House Officer and the nurse that joined him in the surgery are presently on their way to Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua.”

“Ali died in the early hours of Sunday at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua where he was being managed for complications from Lassa fever.

“We pray God gives you and the immediate families they left behind the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses and may their soul rest in peace. Amen!”