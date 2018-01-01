Osun workers suspend strike, sign MoU with govt

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Workers in Osun State, under the aegis of Joint Negotiation Council, JNC, have suspended their industrial action embarked upon last Wednesday.

The suspension came after the labour unions and the state government entered into Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, at the weekend after mutual agreement from both sides on the demands of the workers.

Addressing newsmen after signing of the agreement, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Jacob Adekomi said the state government has approved the payment of full salary for the month of December, 2017 to workers and pensions, all from the last N6.3bn Paris Club refund received by the government.

According to Adekomi, payment of full salaries and pension will hopefully commence by the second quarter of 2018.

He noted that modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January 2018 and second quarter of the year would be addressed by the standing committee on apportionment, payment of salaries and critical expenses.

The government, according to Adekomi, has also approved the release of N1bn for bond certificate of public servants who retired on Contributory Pension Scheme.

Also, the government has lifted embargo placed on promotions based on nominal condition, confirmation of appointments, advancement, transfer, inter-cadre conversions and yearly increment.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola said Aregbesola was unhappy with the payment of modulated salary to the workers, said the governor was very committed to the welfare of the workers.