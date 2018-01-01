Ogun Govt., Police read riot acts to Transport Union over planned leadership tussle

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- A group within the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in Ogun State has threatened to take over the power from the current leadership led by Shamsudeen Apelogun.

The group led by Lateef Yekini said it would take over the leadership of ACOMORAN from the Apelogun group following the end of its constitutional stipulated years .

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Yekini claimed that his group which was in possesson of the original certificate of the association, haf been robbed by the Apelogun group for years .

He said he had court judgement to back up his plan to take over the leadership of ACOMORAN in the state.

Vanguard gathered that Apelogun whose tenure would have lapsed on Sunday December 31,2017 , was returned for another five years tenure after the amendment of the constitution of the union in Abuja .

But, in a swift reaction, the Police authorities in the state said it has uncovered a clandestine move by some disgruntled elements to infiltrate a transport Union and cause breach of public peace.

The Police Public Reltions Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the group is claiming to be a faction of one of the legally recognized transport unions in the State without any legal backing.

Oyeyemi said the command has uncovered move to create chaos in the transport union activities from today.

He sald “the Command wishes to reiterate its commitment to maintain peace and order as well as protection of life and properties of the good and law abiding citizens of the State.

“The transport unions that passed through the normal legislative procedure and legally recognized in the State are; National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employee Association Of Nigeria (RTEAN), Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association Of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) and Articulated Motorcycle Riders Association Of Nigeria (AMORAN).

“Anybody or group claiming to be a faction of any of the above mentioned unions with the aim of causing pandemonium in the State will face the full weight of the law”.

Also ,the state government warned against any attempt by Yekini-led group to distrupt the existing peace in the state ,warning the faction to stay away from the parks and garages in the state.

The government issued a statement through the General Manager ,Parks amd garages ,Ayo Ogunsolu, adding that , it knows ACOMORAN led by Shamsideen Apelogun.