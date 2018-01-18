Obiano vows to jail corrupt govt officials

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has vowed to personally ensure that any corrupt government official in his government was jailed.

Obiano gave the warning during the state executive council meeting in Awka.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Oliver Okpala, the governor said any government appointee, including commissioners and civil servants, found to be involved in any shady deal would be made to face the full weight of the law.

According to the governor, measures have been put in place by his administration to fish out bad eggs in his government, adding that the era of “business as usual” was over.

He said: “My administration will embark on a lot of projects that will impact positively on the lives of the people and any member of the work force found wanting in the discharge of his duties in the course of the implementation of the development agenda will be handed over to anti corruption agencies

“Thorough checks and monitoring will be mounted on the activities of government officials in order to fish out the corrupt or fraudulent ones for immediate prosecution by the ICPC and EFCC.”

“With the new mandate given to me by the electorate to govern them for the next four years, I will ensure that the welfare of the masses are given top priority like never before.

“It will not be business as usual and therefore I call for change of attitude by workers in the state.

“I will work harder during my second term to justify the confidence overwhelmingly reposed in me by the people and I charge permanent secretaries in all ministries to live up to expectations or be shown the way out.”

The Governor said he would be embarking on regular visits to government offices to assess the level of commitment.