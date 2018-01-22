Obaseki parleys NLC, TUC, charges workers on collaboration

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged workers in the state to collaborate with his administration to drive socio-economic growth and prosperity for people in the state.



Obaseki gave the charge at the weekend, when he joined members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in celebrating their end-of-the-year/get-together party, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor commended members of NLC for their resilience in supporting government and its programmes while the economic recession lasted in 2017.

Obaseki assured the workers that he is always ready to lend listening ears to their pleas, noting, “If Oshiomhole is yours, I, Governor Godwin Obaseki, I am equally yours. I am here as governor to always listen to your pleas.”

He promised to always seek to meet their collective interest, as the state government has initiated policies on health insurance and housing mortgage for the benefit of workers in the state.

“For us, this is a year of hope, as we anticipate achieving more progress through collaboration,” he said.

Obaseki said that the state government will continue to sustain industrial harmony with all labour groups in the state, adding, “peaceful environment remains priority in ensuring socio-economic growth and prosperity in the state. The greatest value of labour is to ensure service delivery and we want to harness that for the benefit of the people.”

He added that his administration will collaborate with labour groups such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in reforming the basic education system.

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Ademokun, said that the governor has made giant strides in promoting socio-economic development in the state.

He commended the governor for the ongoing construction works across the state, including the ongoing construction at the Palm House, which will benefit workers in the state.

“The proactive approach of Governor Godwin Obaseki in ensuring the spread of development across the state is highly commendable,” he said.