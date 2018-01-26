Obasanjo’s `Third Force’: Group to moblise youths

The Youth Lead Nigeria, a mass movement, says it will moblise youths across Nigeria to join the `Third Force’ proposed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, the group’s National Coordinator, who briefed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said that Obasanjo was credibly qualified to advise President Muhammadu Buhari on national issues.

Obasanjo had in statement on Tuesday, suggested the creation of a new political movement-third option-in the country and advised Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

He urged the President to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”

The former president said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed the country.

Olajengbesi said that the primary objective of the group was change the narrative and enforce necessary change in the leadership constitution of Nigeria, with the youths ably represented in power.

“We make bold to say that we are ready to join the `Third Force’ to liberate our country from those holding it to ransom.

“Our organisation shall begin to moblise youths across the country to make this a reality.’’

He said that the arrest of Mr Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was worthy of applause and long overdue as there should be no sacred cows in Nigeria.

On the prevailing security challenges in the country, he said that it was high time the leadership of the nation’s security agencies was overhauled.

The legal practitioner said it was regrettable that bloodthirsty hoodlum, herdsmen, terrorist groups and others continued on bloody rampage across the country unchecked.

Speaking on the `Not too Young to Run Bill’, he expressed displeasure that the bill sponsored to promote youth inclusion in politics continued to suffer neglect.

“This is a terrible development that members of the legislature must make haste to resolve.

“Given the opportunity, the youths in Nigeria will deliver on democratic dividends as they were duly equipped with the vigour, passion and sense of service to take on more political responsibilities,’’ he said.

Olajengbesi said that youths should be allowed ample input and leadership roles in several capacities in order to achieve balanced governance.

He said that the Federal Government ought to be more proactive and resourceful in conflict resolution and attending to the nation’s economy.