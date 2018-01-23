Obasanjo’s statement: We won’t comment now – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the statement released on Tuesday by the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on issues affecting the nation and his stand in President Buhari’s re-run in 2019, Presidency on Tuesday said ‘We won’t comment now’.

Obasanjo’s special statement which can be categorised as a letter criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and unrevealed many societal and political issues in the country.

This was made known to newsmen through the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

Apart from advising Buhari to proceed on retirement after his first tenure expires next year, he said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was not better than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

