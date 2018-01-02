Breaking News
NWF invites 32 wrestlers to camp for Commonwealth Games preparation

On 2:24 pm In News, Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) on Monday said it had invited 32 wrestlers for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The XXI Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between April 4 and April 14.

The secretary of NWF, Ahmed Abdullahi, said this in Abuja that the camping would hold in three phases in Port Harcourt.

Abdullahi said that the first phase of the camping would hold from Jan. 5 to Feb. 12, while the second phase would commence immediately after the end of the first phase. (NAN)


