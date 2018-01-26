NUJ call on UN to intervene in Benue crisis

The Benue council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called on the United Nations (UN) to deploy its conflict and peace building agencies to mediate in the spate of killings in the state.

The council made this call in a communiqué signed by its Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Agber and made available to newsmen on Friday in Makurdi.

The communiqué called on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, to begin the process of providing succour to victims of the recent killings as well as helping to peacefully resolve the dispute.

It also called for a media summit with relevant stakeholders to brainstorm on the possible ways of addressing security challenges in Benue.

The communiqué urged people of the state to be security conscious at all times and report strange movements to law enforcement agencies.

It condemned the Jan. 1 killings in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state, the act which was said to have been carried out by herdsmen.

The council lamented the disappearance of one of its members, Mr Inalegwu Odeh, who had been reportedly missing in the last three weeks.

It called on the security agencies to intensify search on his whereabouts.

The communiqué, however, lauded Gov. Samuel Ortom for his proactive steps in handling the security situation in the state.