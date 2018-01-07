NPFL: Akwa United unveil 16 new players

Ahead of the January 14th commencement of the NPFL, Akwa United have unveiled sixteen new players to bolster their squad.

The addition is aimed at having enough players and options as the club will also be competing on the continent.

The unveiling which was done at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo consisted mostly of youth players from other NPFL clubs and academies.

The players include Kenneth James (El Kanemi Warriors); Aminu Nuhu (Adamawa United); Aniekeme Asuquo (Akwa Starlet); Katoh Haggai (GBS Academy, Jos); Ubong Essien (Wellcome Time Academy Kano); Emmanuel Charles (Akwa Starlet); Daniel Ekpo (Rivers United)

Others are Victor Mbaoma (Remo Stars); Ajibola Otegbeye (Sunshine Stars); Adeshina Gata (ABS); Gabriel Wassa (Rivers United); Yenne Tenton (GBS Academy); Kelly Kester (Enyimba); Dennis Nya (Lobi Stars), and Etim Matthew (Enugu Rangers).

Akwa United kick-off their NPFL campaign against Rangers International of Enugu.