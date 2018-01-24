Novelpotta takes new identity, Y&R LAG

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Novelpotta Y&R, an integrated marketing communications, IMC firm in West and Central (CEMA) Africa regions has announced Y&R LAG as its new identity.

The announcement was made by the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Celey Okogun alongside some senior staff of the organization at a press conference in Lagos.

Speaking, Dr Okogun said: “Y&R LAG is a demonstration of the considerable brand affinity between the network and us. The network has decided to play up our strengths and the values that bind us together. That’s the Y&R brand.

Thus, affiliate offices and strategic partners were migrated to become Y&R brands in their cities or countries. We are particularly delighted that Nigeria is one of such offices selected. It is an opportunity for us to redouble our efforts therein adding value to the businesses of our various clients and the creative industry in Nigeria generally.

We are, therefore, happy to announce that effective today the organization formerly known as Novelpotta Y&R is now Y&R LAG or Y&R Lagos whichever you prefer. Yes, the change has occurred but the values associated with us over the years remain. It’s deliberate.

Take a look at the new logo: NOVELPOTTA, our very first name by which some of you still refer to us is present. Y&R, our second name, which merged with the latter to become NOVELPOTTA Y&R is alive and vivid. And of course, Lagos, the city we all love to call LAG comes into full prominence in the new arrangement. I dare say, in a positive sense, the more things change, the more they remain the same and more engaging.”