No plan to dump PDP for APGA – Oduah

Sen.  Stella Oduah  on Monday  described as untrue a  report  that she was planning  to leave the Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The lawmaker, who represents Anambra North Senatorial District, told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the story credited to an online medium was  based on  mere speculation  that was false.

Oduah  said those spreading the falsehood  were probably  taking advantage of her grievances  with the party in the build up to the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“It is untrue, there is nothing like that; I am still a full member of the PDP.

“This is mere speculation probably because of my anger during the last governorship election.

“I am still a full member of our great party, the PDP;  if I want to leave a party I  will make it public myself,” she said.

She urged politicians to refrain from attempting to score cheap points by giving false information about other political actors.

 


