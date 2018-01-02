NLC berates FG over board appointment

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday said that the controversy over appointment of some dead persons in the board of some Federal Parastatals, was as a result of delay and lumping of thousands of names together without due diligence.

Reacting, through its General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, NLC insisted that it had expressed serious worries over the long delay in the constitutions and inauguration of board of parastatals especially those that concern Labour.

According to NLC: “ We believe that institutions are made by laws and therefore they should be governed by laws. In line with the principle of good governance, the board of institutions should be constituted and inaugurated.

We had complained severally and expressed serious concerns over the delay in the constitution and inauguration of board of federal parastatals. We have expressed serious concerns especially on those that affect labour. Take for example, the case of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, the board has been constituted, but not inaugurated. It is not good for the system.

On the controversy over reported appointments of some dead persons into the board of some parastatals, Ozo-Eson said “when you wait for over two to three years and you do a lumpsum of thousands of names that were compiled earlier, this sort of thing is expected.’’