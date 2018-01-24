NIPOST to operate electronic money order in February

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, has declared that Electronic Money Order will debut in Nigeria in February, just as Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi said the planned restructuring and modernisation of the Service will not lead to job loss.

Also, the Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. Alex Okoh, said the reform would lead to the unbundling of NIPOST to have standalone business components that will project the agency brand, provide efficient service and be put on a profitable path.

The DG disclosed this when the Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi led the management team of the Postal Service on a courtesy visit to the BPE in Abuja.

Okoh noted that NIPOST has great potentials and given the right incentives and business strategy, it would become efficient and profitable. He pledged to work with the management of NIPOST and accommodate their views to transform NIPOST into a viable entity.

Okoh said that the final decision on the restructuring would be dependent on the outcome of the work of the Advisers engaged for the transaction.

He added that, “although the Bureau has the mandate for this reform, we are collaborating with all the critical stakeholders to ensure that the reform in NIPOST is carried out without hitches. The Bureau is always conscious of the macroeconomic impact of carrying out its mandate of reform and privatisation.”

Adegbuyi promised that the organisation was ready for the reform and has begun restructuring in readiness for it. “NIPOST has been re-engineered to carry out certain services, among them are E-commerce, E-insurance, rural banking and a Post Youth Engagement Strategy, aimed at engaging the youth who form the vast population of Nigeria.

The Service also plans to offer to the Nigerian public, NIPOST’s Electronic Money Order will debut in Nigeria in February this year.”