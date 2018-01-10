Nigerian Stock Exchange: Oil & gas, banking stocks dominate top gainers

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The top gainers chart on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, was dominated by oil and gas as well as banking stocks at the end of today’s transaction .

Specifically, Conoil Plc, a downstream petroleum marketing company, led the gainers table with10.23 percent increase to close at N37.51 from N34.03 per share. Another oil and gas company, Eterna Plc, which recorded the highest return in the industry last year, appreciated by 10.17 percent to close at N5.96 from N5.41.

Champion Breweries Plc closed as the third best performing stock for the day, appreciating by 10.04 percent to close at N2.52 from N2.29 per share. Diamond Bank Plc ranked fourth on the list among 14 other banking stocks that recorded different price gains.

The bank went up by 9.95 percent to close at N2.32 from N2.11, while Wema Bank Plc closed as the fifth on the list with 9.84 percent increase to close at N0.67 from N0.61 per share.

However, only three companies – Guinness Nigeria Plc, UAC Property Development Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc – recorded price losses.

Guinness emerged the top most loser during the day, dropping by 1.76 percent to close at N100.20 from N102.00. UAC Property went down by 0.99 percent to close at N3.00 from N3.03, while Fidelity Bank depreciated by 0.68 percent to close at N2.92 from N2.94 per share.