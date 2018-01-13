Nigerian Armed Forces ready to tackle internal, external security threats — Minister

By Joseph Erunke

MINISTER of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has said Nigerian Armed Forces was capable of defending the country from both internal and external security threats. This came as he said the country’s military had begun collaboration with its Cameroonian counterpart to tackle threats from Boko Haram terrorists in the two African nations.

Ali, who spoke while answering questions from newsmen, yesterday, on the sideline of Jumat prayer for the 2018-Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, AFRD, held at the National Mosque Abuja, said: “I can assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is ready to defend our territorial integrity, despite all the internal security challenges.”

The Minister said Nigeria and Cameroon troops were carrying out joint counter terrorism operations in parts of North East Nigeria at the moment. “In the North East, I can say they (military) have made great successes, as I am talking to you, there is an operation going on between Nigeria and Cameroon, so we are looking at other armed forces of other countries to come and unite with us and forge ahead, “he said.