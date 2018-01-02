Breaking News
Translate

Navy to stamp out sea crimes in waterways

On 3:14 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Emma Una

CALABAR— NIGERIAN Navy has reiterated its determination to sustain the fight against criminality in Nigeria’s waterways to make  business thrive and foster economic growth.

Navy
Naval officers 

Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe, Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Eastern Naval Command, who stated this in Calabar during the 2017 Eastern Naval Command Ceremonial  Sunset activities, said during the outgone year, several criminals including kidnappers, sea robbers, pirates and oil thieves, were arrested by the command.

“Some of the criminals arrested have been prosecuted and some are still being prosecuted and we are poised to work within the limited resources at our disposal to stamp out these criminality in our waterways and make them safer,“ Rear Admiral Adedipe said.

The FOC said key to actualising this was through the training and retraining of Naval personnel and equipping them to keep them fit and effectively positioned to combat whatever new methods the criminals adopt in    trying to circumvent the dragnet mounted against them in the water channels.

“Operations against these criminals is an ongoing exercise and in 2018 we are going after them with all might, not withstanding whatever new methods they might invent, to ensure we stamp them out and secure our water channels,” he added.

According to him, the Sunset ceremony was one of the oldest traditions observed by the Navy across the globe and afforded naval personnel the opportunity to relate with one another, other security agencies and host the communities to cement the bonds of mutual relationship    and peaceful co-existence

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.