Miracles galore at Chosen Mgbidi crusade

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries 4-day Mgbidi International Crusade of the Ministries with a theme: “What God has determined shall be done” holding at Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State began Thursday with unusual miraculous deliverance from diverse afflictions and physical healing.

From the morning sessions on the opening day there were outstanding testimonies to acknowledge of the diverse healing of dumb, deafness, insanity and other diseases as several wheel chairs and walking aids were left behind.

An Egyptian pastor, Gamil Fawey gave an outstanding testimony when he said through an interpreter, Pastor Ehab Adel of a two-year-old baby that was restored back to life as he was being prepared for burial by his parents.

Several debilitating health conditions from different parts of the globe including madness, epilepsy, asthma, cancer, erectile dysfunction, were lifted instantly after the initial prayers.

Earlier, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka enjoined Nigerians, especially Christians to shun corrupt practices, envy, hatred, wickedness and other ungodly acts in order to be in right standing with God and their fellow human beings.

Speaking at the flag-off of the 4-day crusade, Muoka urged participants to be attentive, saying when the Word of God I’d not in you, it’s like God is far off, stressing “listen to the Word because whatever God says must surely come to pass.

According to him, every persons who has left his/her home for the crusade must endeavour to benefit from the event, but that is only when “when we put on the whole armor of God which is cardinal approach to the presence of the Greatest Healer.”

Muoka described wearing of clothes meant for the opposite sex as an abomination and anyone who engages in such acts needs to surrender to Jesus Christ or forget inheriting the kingdom of God.

“If you surrender to Jesus Christ, you will surely have a total transformation, and all the blessings of the kingdom will be yours. Also, you will become a blessing to your families and the society at large,” he cautioned.

The cleric also explained that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God and admonished participants to amend their ways and reconcile with God before it is too late.

“Anything that is unrighteous like backbiting, kidnapping, covetiousness, lesbianism etc are among the serious sins that made Satan to be cast out of heaven.

“Therefore, those who are still practicing such should confess their sins and promise God that they will not do it anymore and they would enjoy the blessings of the Lord,” he noted.

Muoka hinted that no one has any excuse to die in sin, and enjoined all Christians all over the world to ensure that they escape from all sorts of sins through the blood of Jesus Christ which is the only route made available by God for the Salvation of mankind.

“If you want to succeed and get favour from God, you must listen to the word of God that gives understanding to what God has determined for you. You need the word of God and place it above prayers because the entrance of the Word brings light. We must understand that God’s word matters a lot in our lives. And, when there is the word of God, there will be knowledge and understanding.”

According to Muoka, knowing the word of God and practicing it, is strength and a direct visa to heaven.

“The word of God will make one stronger and to remain in the presence of God. Obviously, anyone who wants to bear good fruits must listen to God’s word and allow him to abide in you. The presence of the word of God in someone is also the presence of God in that person. So, if one fails to listen to the word of God, he will miss what God has determined for him.”

After his initial prayers at the first phase of the 4-day spiritual exercise, many people testified to very outstanding healing and dilevances from several yokes of blindness, occultic bundages, madness, strokes, deaf, dumb, barrenness, paralysis, abject poverty etc at the crusade ground.

He later assured the early testifiers that God will make their deliverance and healing permanent.