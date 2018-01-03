Man ties, beats father, gets N100, 000 bail

A 27-year-old son, Innocent Pitman, who is standing trial for allegedly tying and beating up his father, was on Wednesday granted a reprieve on the orders of a Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja.

He was released on bail in the sum of N100, 000 for allegedly beating his father, Isaac Pitman.

Innocent is facing a two-count charge of joint act and assault which contravened Sections 79 and 265 of the Penal code.

The accused has also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, who gave the ruling, also granted a surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and must also submit his driving licence or national identity card as well as passport-size photographs.

Earlier, Prosecutor Mahmud Ismail ’la told the court that the father of the accused reported him at Jikwoyi Police Station on Dec. 24.

He said Pitman reported that the accused and his brother, Humprey Pitman, who is still at large, jointly assaulted him.

“The two sons of the complainant tied him and beat him so much that he was pleading with them not to harm him.

“They beat him up because he warned them to stop disturbing the peace of neighbourhood with their criminal acts and thereafter, the second son ran away,” Ismail said.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 29 for hearing.