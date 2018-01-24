Majority of 50,000 Boko Haram orphans are girls—Shettima

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said the majority of the 50,000 children orphaned by the Boko Haram crisis, now taking refuge at the internally-displaced persons, IDPs’ camps in Maiduguri and environs are female children.

Governor Shettima made the disclosure in Maiduguri yesterday, while officially launching the nine European Union, EU-funded projects in conflict-affected communities in the state.

Shettima, who was represented by his Deputy, Usman Durkwa, said the nine projects, which will benefit over one million displaced persons for which EU has earmarked 123 million Euros, include basic services (health, education, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene and electricity), and social protection (livelihood opportunities, vocational training and social safety nets.)

Speaking, Mr. Kurt Cornelis, the EU Head of Cooperation, said the EU recognised the severity of the situation and the enormity of the challenge in the North-East.