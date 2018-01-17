LG showcases new products at CES 2018

By Omolola Shobowale

LG Electronics has risen stoutly to claim that it disrupted the business as usual mindset that prevails in several key markets when it showcases an array of new products at the 2018, Consumer Electronics Show, CES, in Las Vagas.

The company said that it made an impressive showing at the just concluded event, the way it did in 2017 edition.

In 2017 LG showcased the OLED W7, InstaView and the Door-in-Door refrigerator among other products.

However, in 2018 it showcased its latest technological advancement in home entertainment, home appliances, computers, smartphones as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) aided devices.

Also featured is LG’s Hub Robot which brings together the functions of Amazon Echo, Google Home and more to create a smart home assistant. The Hub Robot can connect to LG smart appliances, making it easier to complete household tasks.

It can also display information on its interactive screen, including images of refrigerator content and step-by-step recipe instructions, while simultaneously interacting with multiple household members. The latest LG robot collections would no doubt be on display at LG’s CES booth. This robot is equipped with smart sensors and multiple cameras to ensure a safe and effective performance in crowded airports.

Another product is the LG V30 Smartphone designed specifically, to allow users take photographs of high quality standard without necessarily using the conventional camera. The phone comes with an F1.6 aperture camera lens and OLED Full vision display, designed with user-friendly feature which makes it unique.

Speaking on LG’s presence at the event, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Taeick Son said: “For LG the year is fully loaded with great products that will be trendsetting, intuitive and perfect for smart homes, which will further shape the year changing the narrative of technological innovation. Indeed, 2018 is a promising year for us, as we intend to upscale existing products and also introduce newer ones that will meet the needs of our consumers.”