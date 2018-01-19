LG polls: Crisis rocks Edo APC over barring of past office holders

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—AHEAD of Edo State local government elections slated for March 3, 2018, crisis is brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state following the alleged barring of former council chairmen, councillors and ex- political office holders from contesting the elections.

However, state chairman of the APC, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, while reacting to the issue said: “We have emphasized the issue of qualification in our party guidelines to aspirants as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our constitution allows us to determine issues by consensus and leaders agree by consensus on those they want to contest. We cannot stop them. The only thing is that nobody has come to us without being given a form. Whatever they arrived at, we will hold our primaries and all the aspirants must go through screening.“

Vanguard gathered that against this back ground, tension and anxiety are mounting within the party as concerned members have besieged the homes of party leaders across the 18 local government councils, asking for explanations on the issue.

One of such leaders from Oredo LGA, who has been besieged by his people for explanation on the alleged barring of former political office holders, Rev. Michael Egharevba, told journalists in Benin City, yesterday that it was all rumour with no iota of truth in it.