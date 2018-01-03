LG boss opens 36-kilometre link roads in 20 days

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Within 20 days of being sworn in as the executive chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje has opened 36-kilometer link roads to ease problems of evacuation of abundant agricultural produce in the area.

Chief Omeje while conducting media men round the projects said the road projects will run in phases in the three zones – Nsukka Central, East and West – adding that the council started with Nsukka Central.

One of the link roads is the Edem road which links Nrobo, Abbi, Ugbene and Nimbo with Benue and Kogi states, measuring 12.6 kilometres. The road has been impassable for motorists while cyclists make circuitous journeys and charge exorbitant prices to convey people.

Edwin Ajibo who spoke for the community said the road has been in disrepair for decades while successive governments paid no attention till the arrival of Chief Omeje who within 20 days, graded the road with drainage and offered to asphalt it depending on resources of the council.

He noted that Edem Ani community which has the largest population in the locality, has suffered untold hardship, saying that the incumbent chairman of the council has proved that he came to serve and not to be served which was the order of the day in the past.

Other roads include Lejja link road of 9 kilometres which links Aku, Akpugo Eze in Nkanu, Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area and Ede Oballa community.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Hon. Enerst Ogwo said the road has not felt any government presence since after the civil war.

He said that the arrival of Patrick Omeje (Okaigbo n’ Igbo of Nsukka) will remain indelible in the minds of the people for the evergreen projects.

The Urban Girls link road of 3.6 kilometres was another milestone of the council chairman within 20 days in office. The road links Umukashi, Echera communities and Saint Theresa’s Road which had been abandoned for over 30 years.

The town engineer of the council, Basil Ochiaka said the council will asphalt all the roads it embarked on before the end of the first quarter of the year.

At Nru community, the council boss embarked on grading and opening of waterways of 10 kilometres link road which connects Ihe Agu Nru, Ede Oballa, Eha Alumona and Eha Ndiagu communities.

The Nru Autonomous Community town union president, Chief Donatus Chiweaku said it was only by the mercy of God the community has survived for several years without any help from any place.

He thanked the council boss for the good work of rehabilitating the road.

There was deafening. ovation at Ibagwa Ani/ Okpaligbo 7 kilometres link road which joins Benue,Kogi states together with Ibagwa Nkwo, in Igbo Eze south LGA and Obollo Afor in Udenu LGA among others.

The traditional prime minister of zIbagwa Ani, Chief Francis Ukwueze expressed joy for the singular gesture of the council boss to embark on the construction of the road which has been taken over by gully erosions since after the civil war in the country..

The Ibagwa Ani/ Okpaligb 7 kilometres road pulled the attention of stakeholders of the communities which includes Dr. Uche Ogbu fomer gubernatorial candidate in 2011 general elections, who said he has personally spent over N7 million on the road which linked Okuje , Okutu,Ibagwa Agu, Anuka, Ibagwa Nkwo communities together with Benue and Kogi states.