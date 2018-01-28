Let your service of God be diligent

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

It has become pertinent to bring to the notice and acknowledgement of people of the world particularly the believers that serving God diligently is fundamental.

There are some things people need to know and do in the process of serving God. These have been mentioned several times before but still need to be emphasized so that people can embark on journey with God and see His favour.

If people fail to follow and observe those things, they will not be raptured. Some of the things may seem little but they are expedient. Anytime temptation comes and the person(s) is not saved, he/she will wonder and complain why the unpleasant thing is happening to him/her while he/she is serving God.

I want to advise and appeal to people to be prepared, and count their days and watch their neighbours falling and dying. They should be thinking that they are not strong or healthy than the person that died. Also be thinking or saying the person that died was righteous than they do.

Therefore people should think that they can die within a minute. People should compare themselves with a person that is hale and hearty, no medical history indicating any sickness but stumbled and died. Then let people have it in their mind that they can die any moment. People must be prepared because the owner of life can claim it anytime. If HE claims it where are you going?

Some people call God but they are not serving God. On the day of difficulties God will not answer them. Some people are serving God the way they like and God cannot be served anyhow. God needs to be served the way HE wants to be served, whether it is convenient and not.

The Bible says in II Timothy 4:2 “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season…” When it is time to serve God, no problem whatsoever should debar people from serving God. Whether a person is in a pleasant or unpleasant condition, he/she should serve God at the right time so that HE could save the person from a difficult situation. A child of God serves him when he/she is hungry, afflicted, in sorrow etc.

Jesus Christ said in Matthew 10:37-39: “He who loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And he who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me…”

Also a person that loves his wife or her husband more than Jesus is not worthy to be for Jesus. So if a person is experiencing hardship or any of his family (wife & children) is at the verge of death, at the time of service definitely as a person of flesh the person will prefer to see to the person at the point of death. But what Jesus was emphasizing is that serve God first and HE would take care of your sick person.

It is difficult for person to abandon a sick child and go to serve God. Many people think or believe they are serving or worshipping but in actual fact they are just paying lip serve to the work of God. The Bible says in Isaiah 29:13-14: “These people are near to me with their mouth and honour me with their lips but their hearts are far from me, their worship of me is made up only of rules and taught by men…”

Brethren let your service of God include doing good, because a day will come when goodness will not be with you again so that God can stretch His hand of goodness to you. If you do good very well, you will receive it very well, but if you do good in a lazy manner, then you will receive it in the same manner. Therefore serve God in good manner and truly so that you will receive God’s goodness. Galatians 6:7-10 says: “Do not be deceived God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction, the one who sows to please the spirit, from the spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not be weary in doing good for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up…

All these are tools needed to prepare people for tomorrow so that the favour of God would be upon them. People should realize that God owns us. Psalms 100:3 says “know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his, we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.” So people should take any matter concerning God seriously.

Also people should hastily do what will make God hastily reciprocate to people’s need. Let service of God and doing good be paramount things in our lives because HE owns everything. He directs and controls both the universe and heaven. I pray that the power and spirit to do the will of God shall be bestowed on everyone in the name of Jesus.Amen!

