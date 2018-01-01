LASG procures N2.5bn equipment for state hospitals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Gabriel Olawale

lagos—THE Lagos State Government has procured N2.5 billion health equipment to boost the delivery of qualitative healthcare in the state’s General and Teaching Hospital, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris has said.

Idris, who disclosed this at the weekend while briefing newsmen on efforts made to improve the quality of healthcare in the state’s secondary, tertiary and health facilities, noted that the equipment which included General Out-Patient Department (OPD) equipment, Anaesthetic equipment, Theatre equipment and Laboratory equipment would also enhance provision of qualitative care comparable to the ones available in developed countries.

“These huge investments in infrastructural upgrade and procurement of equipment in the health sector will help foster an enabling environment for the implementation and take-off of the much awaited Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) which will ensure that residents have unfettered access to qualitative care,” he said.

Idris highlighted the infrastructural development projects embarked upon by the Ambode-led administration in the health sector to include the construction of helipad at the Lagos State University Teaching hospital, LASUTH; Purchase of 20 Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances; purchase of 26 transport ambulances, power generators and mobile x-ray machines for all the secondary and tertiary health facilities.

Other infrastructural upgrade embarked on according to him, included: The installation of additional mortuary refrigerators at Ikorodu and Mainland Hospital Mortuaries; completion of the renovation and upgrading of Epe General Hospital which involves renovation of theatre complex, X-ray, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Out-patient Department and Accident & Emergency unit.

The Commissioner added that renovation works were also carried out in phases in several General Hospitals within the state with phase one involving Apapa General Hospital, Epe General Hospital and Mainland General Hospital.