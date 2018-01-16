Lagos Sanitation: Visionscape modernises transfer loading stations

…Takes delivery of 100 trucks with cutting-edge technology

By Kingsley Adegboye & Gabriel Olawale

Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, a waste management company, has completed the refurbishment of the Tapa Transfer Loading Station, TLS in Lagos Island with acquisition of 100 categories of trucks embedded with cutting-edge technology in readiness for Cleaner Lagos Initiative of the state government.

Disclosing this during a facility tour of the TLS, Visionscape Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Thomas Forgacs said that the newly acquired vehicles which estimated cost was put at about $50 million, was in line with their commitment to provide integrated waste management solutions for the treatment of municipal solid waste and wastewater under the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, CLI.

“The Visionscape trucks are fully equipped and embedded with cutting-edge features, which include a Global Positioning System, GPS, radio-frequency identification, RFID and automotive Controller Area Network, CAN bus system. These innovative features are designed to meet the operational needs facing waste management across the state.

“Using these methods, Visionscape will be able to monitor and track the state’s waste collection process thoroughly, ensuring the trucks are deployed for effective waste collection within Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs and Local Government Areas, LGAs. The shipment consists of a series of waste trucks, from various rear end loaders to operational vehicles.

“In the last six months, we have surveyed all of Lagos State and collated vital data to aid operations. We, therefore, understand population density of the communities and areas that will be serviced, even up to the number of streets and households across the state. This preliminary assessment has aided us to know the amount of waste that will be generated in any particular location.

“Visionscape has also begun construction of West Africa’s first engineered landfill in Epe. To date, the company has successfully cleared over 1,000 litter black spots and illegal dump sites across Lagos State, as part of their pre-operational phase,” Forgacs stated.

He disclosed that they are currently in a public-private partnership with the Lagos State Government to provide management services for the CLI, under the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA.