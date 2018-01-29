Lagos PDP condemns planned hike in Lekki-Epe roads toll

By Dapo Akinrefon

lagos—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned plans to increase the toll charged on the Lekki-Epe and Ikoyi link roads.

Lekki Concession Company, LCC, which manages the road had in a statement last week said the new toll would take effect from February 1, 2018.

But Lagos State PDP chairman, Moshood Salvador, in a statement, expressed shock over the development, contending that the plan had once again brought to the fore the height of wickedness of the Lagos State government in connivance with LCC against hapless Lagosians.

He said: “The reasons adduced for the planned increase, according to them include high operating cost and the current exchange rate of the naira to the dollar. This is a great indictment of the ruling APC.”

“This is a company that generates hundreds of millions daily from tolling and nobody has an idea of what goes into its coffers. It is no doubt acting in league with the state government which year in year out budgets billions of naira for projects without making the details available.”

He said: “Curiously, details of the planned increase still remains speculative inspite of the rush to force the new tolls on Lagosians. Is this part of the so-called change which was used to hoodwink Nigerians to vote for them? We want to ask Governor Ambode, who was until recently a civil servant, whether this is justifiable against the backdrop of the state of the economy.