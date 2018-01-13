Labour calls for arrest, prosecution of El-Rufai’s aide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The organised labour, yesterday, called on the police to arrest the Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Public Affairs for allegedly leading the suspected thugs that attacked workers during the protest rally organized by the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Thursday.

The Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mouktar Maigamo according to a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson was allegedly seen with suspected hoodlums with dangerous weapons that attacked the workers.

The statement read: “We have been reliably informed that the thugs who were sent to attack workers during our mass protest in Kaduna on Thursday were led by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Kaduna State on Public Affairs, Mouktar Maigamo who was seen among the machetes wielding hoodlums as they moved towards the secretariat of the State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna.

“Though we have also been reliably informed that 10 of the hoodlums were arrested, we insist that the Special Assistant must also be arrested. All those arrested must be prosecuted by security agencies.

“We condemn the security agencies for preventing several union leaders and workers from entering Kaduna city as all the entry points were occupied by heavily armed security agents. The actions of the security agents, ostensibly at the behest of the Governor, are clear violations of the fundamental rights of workers, like every other Nigerian, to free movement.

“Before the mass protests, we had informed all security agencies especially the police and Department of State Security and what we expected of them was the provision of adequate coverage and security for the protection of workers participating in the procession and not the prevention of labour leaders and workers into Kaduna city.