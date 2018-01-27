Joshua has to lose some muscle to beat Wilder — Roach

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach believes IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) has packed on too much muscle for his own good.

When Joshua made his pro debut in October of 2013, he weighed 230-pounds and he’s been as low as 229.

Joshua is back on March 31, at Principality in Cardiff, Wales. That night, he will collide with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) in a unification fight.

If Joshua prevails, he would be in line for a mega-fight with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs).

In order to overcome the challenge of Wilder, Roach believes Joshua would have to shed off some of that muscle mass before their anticipated showdown takes place.

“I think that’s a great fight. Joshua is a really great fighter. He asked me if I could train him one time and I hope that comes true one day. I think he’s in good hands. The thing about him right now, is that I think he’s working too much on the weight lifting and he’s got a lot of muscle around [his body] and he looked sluggish. He looked great against Klitschko, but in his next fight he didn’t look that great,” Roach told BoxingScene.com.

“He needs to loosen up and get rid of some of that weight I think, to beat a guy like Wilder – because Wilder can really punch and he will be there for twelve rounds.”