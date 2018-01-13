IPAC warns against electoral violence

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Delta State Chapter, an umbrella body of all registered political parties in the state, has warned its members against resorting to violence or creating an environment not conducive for healthy political contest which it said could lead to anarchy.

The State Chairman of IPAC, Mr Fred Obi at a press conference in Asaba against the backdrop of the recently held local government councils election in the state, said political parties must eschew bitterness in the quest to ventilate their aspirations.

He said the body would continue to create the right atmosphere for inter-party harmony and cohesion to encourage rancor free elections in the state, adding that the January 6 local government councils election in the state was the first time the body was officially being part of an election observers that monitored the conduct of election in the state.

Obi who was flanked by other state officials of the body, recalled that before the election IPAC carefully appraised the electioneering process and came out with a verdict following its conviction that state government was sincere about creating a relatively good ambience for free and fair elections.