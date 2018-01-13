Installation of 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo: Security beefed up in Oyo town

By Adeola Badru

SECURITY has been strengthened along major areas in the ancient Oyo town, especially Durba Stadium, venue of the epoch-making installation of the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, an investiture that will be performed on him by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Limidi Adeyemi III today.

Vanguard gathered that major places within the metropolis are currently being secured by men of the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Security Services (DSS) and other local security personnel to forestall any possible break down of law and order.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone conversation, the chairman planning committee of the installation, a retired archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Ayo Ladigbolu said security of the whole venue has been adequately secured to forestall any break down of law and order and to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and guests who are billed for the epoch-making event in Oyo town.

He said the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Otunba Adams was chosen by the Alaafin of Oyo for the title after considering his antecedents as a courageous Yoruba man, who has exhibited passion for defending his people, their tradition and culture.

On the dignitaries billed for attendance, archbishop Ladigbolu said President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Asiawaju Bola Tinubu and other eminent Yoruba leaders, traditional rulers and chiefs from across Yorubaland and in the Diaspora would attend the event.

Meanwhile, archbishop Ladigbolu said various top entertainers have been lined up for the historical event. Among the entertainers who will perform include Wasiu Ayinde, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, Ara and others.