IMF January 2018 forecasts for global growth

The IMF, in its update Monday of its World Economic Outlook, revised its global growth forecast up to 3.9 percent for this year and next, amid the solidifying recovery and stimulus from the US tax reform.

Here are the International Monetary Fund’s new forecasts for GDP growth, with revisions from October’s forecasts in parentheses.

2018 2019

—– —–

GDP growth

———-

World

3.9% (0.2) 3.9% (0.2)

Advanced Economies

2.3% (0.3) 2.2% (0.4)

United States 2.7% (0.4) 2.5% (0.6)

Euro Area

2.2% (0.3) 2.0% (0.3)

Germany 2.3% (0.5) 2.0% (0.5)

France 1.9% (0.1) 1.9% (0.0)

Italy 1.4% (0.3) 1.1% (0.2)

Spain 2.4% (-0.1) 2.1% (0.1)

Japan 1.2% (0.5) 0.9% (0.1)

Britain 1.5% (0.0) 1.5% (-0.1)

Canada 2.3% (0.2) 2.0% (0.3)

Emerging market and developing economies

4.9% (0.0) 5.0% (0.0)

Russia 1.7% (0.1) 1.5% (0.0)

China 6.6% (0.1) 6.4% (0.1)

India 7.4% (0.0) 7.8% (0.0)

ASEAN-5* 5.3% (0.1) 5.3% (0.0)

Latin America and the Caribbean

1.9% (0.0) 2.6% (0.2)

Brazil 1.9% (0.4) 2.1% (0.1)

Mexico 2.3% (0.4) 3.0% (0.7)

Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan

3.6% (0.1) 3.5% (0.0)

Sub Saharan-Africa

3.3% (-0.1) 3.5% (0.1)

Nigeria 2.1% (0.2) 1.9% (0.2)

South Africa 0.9% (-0.2) 0.9% (-0.7)

Consumer prices

—————-

Advanced Economies

1.9% (0.2) 2.1% (0.1)

Emerging market and developing economies

4.5% (0.1) 4.3% (0.2)

*Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam