A-Ibom govt to construct 16 internal roads in Eket

By Chioma Onuegbu

Eket—Akwa Ibom State is to construct no fewer than 16 internal roads in Eket Local Government Area of the state as part of efforts to develop the area.

Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, who stated this during an on-the-spot-assessment of roads under construction within Eket urban, said after the completion of the first eight roads, another eight will be constructed when the phase11 of the Urban Renewal project commences.

Inyangeyen, who regretted that the council had suffered neglect over the years, said the current administration will ensure that it gives deserving attention to the metropolitan town through good roads and other physical infrastructure.

He explained that the reason the completion of some of the road projects under the phase1 appeared to be delayed was due to the massive underground works involving laying of pipes to check flooding in Eket.