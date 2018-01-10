Mustapha, Aide to Gov. Muhammad canvasses more support for Buhari

Barrister Khaloma Mustapha, the Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs to Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, has called on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him execute his laudable programmes.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said the call was also necessary in order to enable his administration provide the much needed infrastructure for the development of the country.

“Those complaining of hardship under Buhari’s government are not being fair to the government because the large chunk of the current problems were inherited from the past administration.

“Yes is true that people are facing critical times and difficulties, but it is not the fault of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He inherited the problems from the past government which looted the treasury,’’ he said.

He noted that President Buhari assumed office at a very critical period when the country was pervaded with corruption, insecurity and unemployment, adding that Buhari had been able to tackle most of the problems within a short time.

Mustapha, however urged all Nigerians irrespective of their religious and political inclination to continue to pray to God to give the President the wisdom and initiative to move the country to greater heights.

He advised President Buhari not to relent in the fight against corruption, Boko Haram insurgency and unemployment.

The Special Adviser commended Buhari for providing succour to people in the North East especially those affected by the naferious activities of insurgents.

He also commended the Federal Government for mass employment of youths through the N-power programme as well as its support to state governments including Jigawa.

He recalled that when most of the governors came on board, they inherited a lot of debts and liabilities; adding it was through the intervention of the Federal government that his boss was able to surmount the problems.

He said that the Federal Government is also assisting the state (Jigawa) in its agricultural programme aimed at ensuring food security for the nation in addition to creating employment for the mass.

NAN