Gov Jibrilla pardons 39 prisoners in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

GOVERNOR Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has pardoned 39 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state as part of the 2018 New Year celebrations.

The governor acted on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Silas Sanga.

According to a statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ahmad Sajoh, 11 of the prisoners were from Yola Prison, nine from Jimeta Prison, and one from Ganye Prison.

Others are Jada Prison, nine; and Numan Prison, seven; while two others had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

The statement added that all necessary steps had been taken by the prison authorities on the warrant signed by Governor Jibrilla to ensure compliance with the Prerogative of Mercy pronouncement.

The release advised the affected prisoners to act within the reformatory process they underwent while in prison custody.