Gen Popoola is Chair of Precious Cornerstone University

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Precious Corner stone University (PCU), promoted by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, begins operations in September with two faculties and five departments.

This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman of the institution’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Gen. Oladayo Popoola (retd), after the board’s maiden meeting.

At the meeting, which had in attendance the Presiding Bishop of the ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, his wife, Rev. Mrs. Victoria Oke, members of the BoT, including Hon. Philemon Adeniran, Dr. John Fagbenro, Mr. Banji Osunkunle, His Eminence, Sunday Ola Makinde and Dr. Bayo Adegoke, who was named the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Popoola said the two faculties would be social and management sciences, and pure and applied sciences.