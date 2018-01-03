Former Kaduna State Gov, Kaita, dies at 85

By Emmanuel Aziken & Bashir Bello

ALHAJI Lawal Kaita, 85, a key player in the Second Republic, who became the third civilian governor of the old Kaduna State is dead.

Kaita died at the Turkish Hospital, Abuja, yesterday evening.

He became governor of the old Kaduna State on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, in October 1983, after he championed the political agitations that eventually led to the impeachment of Alhaji Balarabe Musa as governor of the state.

He, however, spent only three months in office before the then Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) coup ended the Second Republic.

Kaita was a key associate of the late Shehu Musa Yar‘Adua’s political machine and, upon his death, was a key influence in the political affairs of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Kaita, who was a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, left the party in 2006 with Atiku, when the latter joined the Action Congress, AC, and remained a key ally of the former Vice-President in his political adventures.

Before the 2011 presidential elections, he reportedly vowed that the North would make the country ungovernable for President Goodluck Jonathan if he won the elections at the expense of a Northern candidate.