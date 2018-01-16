FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles to camp in Yessentuki

The Super Eagles will set up base in Yessentuki, a City in the Stavropol Krai district of Russia.Located at the base of the Caucasus Mountains, Yessentuki is a city blessed with natural beauty an ideal place for players to concentrate on training.

The Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov announced that the Nigerian national team will use the facilities at Yessentuki, and they have started paying attention to the teams that have chosen to be accommodated in the region.

‘’In 2018, the World Cup will be held, the Nigerian national team will be located in Yessentuki,’’ Vladimirov told TASS Russian News Agency.

‘’I hope Yessentuki will allow the national team of Nigeria to rise high in the standings, but in any case not to beat our team.’’Yessentuki, with a population of 100,996 inhabitants (based on 2010 census), is considered the cultural capital of Russia’s Greek population.

Nigeria will face Poland and England in pre-World Cup friendlies before their trip to Russia for the World Cup, where they are drawn with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group stage.