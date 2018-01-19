Enugu assembly set to pass 2018 budget

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State lawmakers, will soon pass into law, the 2018 budget appropriation bill presented by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to the House on December 28, 2017.

After a heated debate on the merits and demerits of the budget on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, the lawmakers adjudged the budget a pragmatic and implementable one and as such, after a second reading, handed it over to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, giving the committee two weeks, to scrutinise the budget estimate and report back to the House for a possible passage into law.

During the budget presentation on the floor of the House on December 28, 2017, Gov. Ugwuanyi had pleaded with the legislators to expedite action on the budget debate to ensure quick passage into law, to make it a legal working document that would enable the executive embark on the developmental projects mapped out for the fiscal year under review.

In line with the Gov. Ugwuanyi’s plea for speedy passage of the budget tagged, “ Budget of Sustainable Economic Growth,” members while contributing to the debate applauded the budget as a practicable and realisable budget devoid of bogus estimates that might not be accessed.