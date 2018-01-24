Ebonyi Assembly suspends member for misconduct

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State House of Assembly, Tuesday suspended the member representing Afikpo North East constituency, Mrs. Nwachi for gross misconduct.

Mrs. Nwachi was also suspended for allegedly posing as public photographer, as the House claimed her conduct had discredited her at different fora in the state, especially during public functions.

In a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Hon. Joseph Nwobasi, representing Ezza North East constituency and seconded by Hon. Franca Okpo, representing Abakaliki North constituency, Hon. Nwachi was reported to have been recalcitrant to earlier warning by the Assembly to desist from being a photographer in the state.

She was therefore suspended for 14 days pending the time the committee constituted by the House to investigate the allegation against her conclude its report.

The Assembly noted that Nwachi, a former Minority Leader has brought disrespect and dishonesty to herself and the Assembly by bringing her image and integrity to the mud by posing as public photographer.

Nwachi who was elected on the platform of Progressives People’s Alliance(PPA) but defected to PDP last year was present at the Assembly plenary where she was suspended.