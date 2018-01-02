DSIEC boss reiterates promise on trustworthy polls

By Emma Amaize

CHAIRMAN of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Chief Mike Ogbodu, has again given his word that the January 6 local government elections in the state will be free and fair.

Ogbodu, represented by DSIEC commissioner, Mrs. Light Diden gave the assurance at Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of the state, while monitoring the ongoing training exercise of the commission’s ad-hoc staff in Koko.

His words, “The commission is adequately ready to conduct the forthcoming local government election, which will be free and fair, devoid of rancour and manipulation, January 6, 2018.”

Ogbodu urged Deltans to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice, appealing to the youth to shun any form of violence during and after the election.