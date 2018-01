Brig. -Gen. John Agim, the new spokesman for the Defence Headquarters assumed duty on Monday.

Wing Cmdr. O. O. Ademosu, in a statement she signed on behalf of the Director Defence Information, confirmed the assumption of duty of the new spokesman.

Agim replaced Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who has been deployed to the Army War College, Nigeria, as it’s Commandant.

Until his appointment, the new defence spokesman was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations